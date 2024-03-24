Roommates allegedly steal man's car, firearm and then crash in Miami's Design District, police say

Miami Police are investigating after a man claims his roommates stole his firearm, took his car and then crashed it in Miami’s Design District, according to a statement.

Miami Police said they responded to a home in NE 2nd Ave and 38th street after the man reported the theft.

The man says he knows the subjects by name and that they also occupy the home with him, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the group of guys fled to an unknown location with the stolen vehicle and crashed it as a different location. Witness video shows two cars with visible damage in front of the Eichholtz Gallery Miami furniture store.

Miami Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.