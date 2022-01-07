COVID-19

Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Getty Images

Royal Caribbean International is canceling sailings for several of its ships amid concerns of COVID-19.

The cruise line announced Friday it is "pausing operations" for the following ships:

  • Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022
  • Serenade of the Seas sailings from Jan. 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022
  • Jewel of the Seas sailings from Jan. 9 – Feb. 12, returning on Feb. 20, 2022
  • Symphony of the Seas sailings from Jan. 8–22, returning on Jan. 29, 2022

Earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line announced it is canceling voyages for eight of its cruise ships, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid traveling via cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status, due to the high risk of COVID infection onboard ships.

