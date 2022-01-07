Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Royal Caribbean International is canceling sailings for several of its ships amid concerns of COVID-19.

The cruise line announced Friday it is "pausing operations" for the following ships:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022

return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022 Serenade of the Seas sailings from Jan. 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022

sailings from Jan. 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022 Jewel of the Seas sailings from Jan. 9 – Feb. 12, returning on Feb. 20, 2022

sailings from Jan. 9 – Feb. 12, returning on Feb. 20, 2022 Symphony of the Seas sailings from Jan. 8–22, returning on Jan. 29, 2022

Earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line announced it is canceling voyages for eight of its cruise ships, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid traveling via cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status, due to the high risk of COVID infection onboard ships.