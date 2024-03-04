Royal Caribbean crew member accused of installing hidden cameras inside guest bathrooms

An employee of a Royal Caribbean cruise has been arrested and accused of setting up hidden cameras inside cruise passengers' bathrooms.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, was arrested Sunday after a guest found a camera inside her stateroom bathroom while on the Symphony of the Seas cruise.

The guest, who was staying in the room with her sister and mom, said she reached under the sink to get a roll of toilet paper on Feb. 26 when she found the camera affixed to the counter and alerted security officers, an arrest affidavit from the Broward Sheriff's Office stated.

BSO Arvin Joseph Mirasol

Mirasol worked as a stateroom attendant and was responsible for servicing guest cabins, including cleaning, restocking towels and making beds.

Authorities seized his electronic devices, including his phone and USB, and found numerous videos of naked females undressing in bathrooms as well as child pornography, an affidavit stated. One video showed Mirasol himself installing the camera.

Mirasol told law enforcement in a post-Miranda interview that he installed the cameras and had been doing so since he started working on the Symphony of the Seas cruise in December 2023.

"I want to control it, but I can't," Mirasol told law enforcement. He also admitted that if he likes whoever is staying in the room, he installs the cameras and chooses girls 16 years old and over, the affidavit read. Mirasol also said he would hide under guests' beds while they took showers and record them naked.

"We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Mirasol faces six counts of video voyeurism and is currently booked in BSO's main jail.