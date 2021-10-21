Royal Caribbean Offering 274-Night ‘Ultimate World Cruise' From Miami

Royal Caribbean is offering a 274-night "Ultimate World Cruise" sailing from Miami, but a ticket on board comes with a posh price tag.

Guests on the Serenade of the Seas will visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries on all seven continents.

The ship will make stops at 11 World Wonders, including the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Colosseum in Rome and the Taj Mahal.

The cruise will leave PortMiami on Dec. 10, 2023, and return on Sept. 10, 2024.

As for the price, tickets start at $60,999 per person for an interior stateroom, with a junior suite starting at $111,999 per person. There's also an additional charge of $4,667 per person to cover taxes, fees and port expenses.

Anyone who pays in full by Jan. 6, 2023 can get 10% off the price.