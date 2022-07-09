‘S.O.S. Biden They Won't Stop at Roe:' Man Climbs Metal Structure to Send Abortion Rights Message

A man identifying himself as Caleb Freestone, and a member of an organization called 'Whatever it Takes 2022,' appeared to climb the exposed metal frame of a building under construction in Miami to hang a large green banner reading, 'S.O.S. Biden They Won’t Stop at Roe.’

It happened Saturday morning on Northwest 3rd Court in Miami prior to a protest organized by 'Bans Off Miami.'

After Freestone climbed down from the structure to ground several dozen feet to the below, he and a friend appeared to be placed in handcuffs by police who were waiting.

The Miami Police Department says two men were detained, but were not arrested, and are not facing charges.

“They say to vote, that’s their solution,” said Freestone after exiting the back of Miami police cruiser. “Well, I’m not going to standby until November. It’s a long time, there’s a lot of work to be done between now and then. It doesn’t require these skills, it does not require this level of risk, it does not require a significant level of participation. Everyone has the ability to contribute to a movement.”

A few dozen Bans Off Miami demonstrators were later seen at the base of the structure, protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade with signs and a bullhorn.

“We need to codify Roe v. Wade. We need our President and our elected officials to actually fight back. Because the only people I see fighting right now are the Republican party,” said Bans Off Miami Co-founder, Tania Gonzalez.

President Biden signed an executive order Friday to protect access to reproductive health, including abortion and contraception.

The President criticized the Supreme Court's decision in a Friday press briefing.

“So, what we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment. It was an exercise in raw political power,” said President Biden.

The Biden administration says it will take steps to safeguard patient privacy, access to accurate information, and promote the safety and security of patients providers and clinics.

The order also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to boost access to abortion pills and various types of contraception.

Christian Family of Florida Coalition president, Anthony Verdugo, questioned the President's motives behind the executive order.

“The President is just trying to make sure that he keeps a majority in the house and senate, and right now it’s not looking good,” said Verdugo.