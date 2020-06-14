Scattered Showers This Sunday in South Florida

As the second half of the weekend comes into view, a change in the weather is anticipated that will bring a cloudy, wet trend.

In fact, this shift will carry well into the new work week as South Florida becomes bogged down with daily showers and storms.

Noticeable changes come Sunday as clouds and showers move in, as early as mid-morning, and storm chances continue throughout the day.

Highs for the next few days will plateau in the mid-80s as morning lows dip to the middle and upper 70s.

All remains quiet in the tropics with no development anticipated over the next several days.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.