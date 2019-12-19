Scattered Showers Throughout Thursday as Cold Front Arrives

While South Florida woke up to a refreshing but windy start Thursday, keep that umbrella handy as rain remains in the forecast throughout the day.

Forecast lows are in the low 60s after the latest cold front arrived as we only make it into the low to mid 70s by later in the afternoon as seasonable temperatures return through the weekend.

Winds remain gusty through the extended period with a wind advisory currently is in effect through Friday morning. Scattered showers will still be in the forecast through the end of the week.

Our next system arrives this weekend leaving us with better rain chances between 50 and 75 percent. By next week, our winds stay up but our skies will dry out a bit and seasonable temperatures will still be around for Christmas.