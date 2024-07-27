WATCH: UF swimmer wins first Team USA gold medal at Paris Olympics, local athletes shine

Just a few hours into the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States has its first medal and first gold, thanks in part to South Florida athletes.

Here's how these Olympians made South Florida proud on July 27, 2024.

Caeleb Dressel wins gold in the men's 4x100m relay

Americans Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel and Chris Guiliano won the men's 4x100 freestyle relay for Team USA's first gold in the Paris Olympics.

These are the third Olympics for 27-year-old Dressel, who was born in Orange Park and grew up in Green Cove Springs.

He's won gold seven times before.

‘Cook'N Bacon' Earn First U.S. Medals in Paris

Kassidy Cook, 29, of Plantation started diving when she was just 3. She went from finishing 13th on the 3 meter springboard in the Rio Olympics to winning Team USA's first medal—silver—in Paris.

Coco Gauff wins opening match of women's doubles

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula won their opening match in the first round of doubles tennis against Australians Daria Gavrilova and Ellen Perez.

The 20-year-old Gauff, who now calls Delray Beach home, made her Olympic debut in Paris after a heartbreaking turn of events at the previous games, when she had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

She enters the Paris Olympics ranked second in the world.

Ashleigh Johnson dominates in goal in women's water polo opener

Miami native Ashleigh Johnson is a three-time Olympian who dominated in goal during the U.S. women's water polo opener against Greece, allowing just four scores.

Johnson attended Ransom Everglades High School before moving on to Princeton, where she finished her career as the all-time leader in saves.

Katie Ledecky wins bronze in 400m free

Katie Ledecky, who is a volunteer swim coach at the University of Florida and trained for Paris in Gainesville, won bronze in the women's 400m freestyle final.

She is one of the best women swimmers of all time, with seven Olympic gold medals and three silver from three separate games dating back to 2012 in London.

Watch as Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky wins bronze in the women's 400m freestyle final.

Stay tuned, as Coco Gauff is also competing today.

Check back for updates throughout the day.