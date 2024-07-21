These are the Olympic athletes who will represent Florida in Paris

More than three dozen athletes from Florida will be taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics when they kick off later this week.

In fact, Florida will only be behind California among the states with the most athletes heading to the 2024 Olympics.

Here's a look at all the Sunshine State athletes, in alphabetical order, who will be competing in Paris:

Perry Baker: Rugby

Baker, 38, is from Daytona Beach and rugby wasn't his first sport. He played football for Fairmont State, an NCAA Division II team in West Virginia, and had been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 but a knee injury ended his NFL career.

Getty Images PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Perry Baker of the USA runs in for a try during the 2024 Perth SVNS men's 7th Place Play-Off match between USA and Spain at HBF Park on January 28, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

He went on to play two seasons with the Pittsburgh Power of the Arena Football League in 2012 and 2013, then swiched to rugby full-time.

Baker was signed to a full-time deal by the U.S. team to join its residency program in July 2014.

Aaliyah Butler: Track & Field

Butler, 20, hails from Fort Lauderdale but got her start with the Lauderhill Cheetah Track Organization.

She graduated from Miami Northwestern Senior High School in 2022 and now attends the University of Georgia.

Track and field athlete Aaliyah Butler is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her first competition will be the 400 meter race on Aug 5. NBC6 reporter Marissa Bagg reports.

Butler will be competing in the women's 400-meter race in Paris after qualifying in June.

Danielle Collins: Tennis

Collins, 30, is from St. Petersburg and was on the Florida Gators' tennis team before transferring to the University of Virginia.

She turned pro in 2016 and has won four WTA singles tournaments, including the 2024 Miami Open.

Collins, also known as “Danimal," announced in January that the 2024 season would be her last.

Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Danielle Collins of the United States in action against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the fourth round on Day Eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2024 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Kassidy Cook: Diving

Cook, 29, of Plantation started diving when she was just 3. She missed qualifying for the 2012 London Olympics by one spot but made the team for the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing 13th on the 3 meter springboard.

Cook and Sarah Bacon will compete in women’s synchronized 3-meter in Paris.

Getty Images Kassidy Cook of the US competes during the women's synchronised 3m springboard at the FINA Diving World Cup, which doubles as a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on May 1, 2021. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeremiah Davis: Track & Field

Davis, 22, is from Lehigh Acres and competed in the long jump while attending Florida State University.

Davis qualified for his first Olympics in Paris after winning gold in the long jump at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

Getty Images EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 24: Jeremiah Davis competes in the men's long jump final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tamari Davis: Track & Field

Davis, 21, is a native of Gainesville and competes as a sprinter. She attended Gainesville High School and Oak Hall School, and signed with Adidas at age 16.

Davis was a member of the U.S. women's 4x100w relay team that won gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The Paris Olympics will be Davis' first, as she joins the women's relay pool.

Getty Images BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: August 26: Tamari Davis of the United States celebrates The United States 4x 100m Relay team's gold medal win during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on August 26th, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ben Davison: Rowing

Davison, 27, from Inverness, attended the University of Washington, where he was named the PAC-12 Conference Men's Rowing Athlete of the Year in 2019.

The Paris Olympics will be his second, after he competed in the men's eight event in the Tokyo Olympics.

Getty Images Racice , Czech Republic - 25 September 2022; Benjamin Davison of USA on his way to finishing second in the Men's Single Sculls Final B, in a time of 06:58.72, during day 8 of the World Rowing Championships 2022 at Raice in Czech Republic. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Clark Dean: Rowing

The 24-year-old Dean, of Sarasota, will be participating in his second Olympics in Paris. He was a member of the men's four team that came in 5th in the Tokyo Olympics.

Dean, who was a two-time champion at the World Rowing Junior Championships in 2017 and 2018, was a member of the Academic All-Ivy League Team in 2023 while rowing for Harvard.

Getty Images TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Clark Dean of Team USA Men's Four looks on before he competes on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Angelica Delgado: Judo

Miami's Delgado, 33, is an Olympic veteran, and the Paris games will be her third. Delgado competed in Rio in 2016 and in the Tokyo Olympics, both in the women's 52kg.

Her father was a part of the Cuban National Team but defected to the U.S., and she was born and raised in Miami.

Angelica Delgado is a force to be reckoned with as she's competing in her second Olympics for USA Judo. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Delgado, who attended John A. Ferguson Senior High School, won her first national championship in 2010, then nearly qualified for the London Olympics in 2012 but fell one spot short in the rankings.

Caeleb Dressel: Swimming

The 27-year-old Dressel, who was born in Orange Park and grew up in Green Cove Springs, will be participating in his third Olympics in Paris.

A 7-time Olympic gold medalist, Dressel qualified for two individual events in Paris, along with the 4x100m freestyle relay, at the trials by finishing first in the 50m freestyle and third in the 100m butterfly. He's the reigning Olympic champion in both.

Caeleb Dressel is officially heading to the Paris Olympics to defend his gold medal in the 50m freestyle.

Dressel also won gold in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, but he failed to qualify for the event this time around after placing third.

Markus Edegran: Sailing

Edegran, of West Palm Beach, began sailing at age 8 and started racing at age 10.

The 30-year-old sailed at St. Mary's College of Maryland and is currently ranked #4 in the world.

The Paris Olympics will be the first for Edegran, who competes in the men’s formula kite.

Getty Images MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 10: Markus Edegran of USA in action during a Mens Kite race during day two of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event at Marseille Marina on July 10, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Kendall Ellis: Track & Field

The Paris Olympics will be the second for the 28-year-old Ellis, of Pembroke Pines, who was a star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School where she was a 7-time FHSAA state champion.

She continued her star turn at the University of Southern California, where she was a 3-time NCAA champion.

Ellis won gold in the 4x400m relay and bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. sprinters Kendall Ellis, Aaliyah Butler and Alexis Holmes locked up spots in the women's 400m at the Paris Olympics.

Bobby Finke: Swimming

Finke, 24, of Tampa, is participating in his second Olympics in Paris.

A collegiate swimmer for the University of Florida, Finke competed in the Tokyo Olympics where he won gold in the men’s 800m freestyle and the men's 1500m freestyle.

Bobby Finke works like most swimmers in the pool, amassing a lot of yardage swam. That's what allows him to amass the calories consumed out of the pool.

Finke will be defending his gold in both events in Paris.

Coco Gauff: Tennis

The 20-year-old Gauff, who now calls Delray Beach home, will be making her Olympic debut in Paris, after a heartbreaking turn of events at the previous games.

Gauff made the Olympic team for Tokyo in 2021 at age 17, but announced five days before the Opening Ceremony that she had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

The tennis superstar will enter the Olympics ranked second in the world.

Gauff accumulated enough points to have a guaranteed spot in Paris 2024.

Vincent Hancock: Shooting

The Paris Games will be the fifth for Hancock, of Port Charlotte, who previously competed in the Olympics in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

He won gold in skeet at Beijing, London and Tokyo.

Hancock, 35, is a former sergeant in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. His father was a competitive shooter.

Getty Images Gold medallist USA's Vincent Hancock poses after the mens skeet final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nathan Harriel: Soccer

The 23-year-old Harriel, from Oldsmar, is taking part in his first Olympics in Paris.

Harriel is currently a defender for the Philadelphia Union in the MLS.

Getty Images BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JULY 17: Nathan Harriel passes the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images)

Ashleigh Johnson: Water Polo

Born, raised and trained in Miami, the 29-year-old Johnson is known as one of the best water polo goalkeepers in the world.

Johnson attended Ransom Everglades High School before moving on to Princeton, where she finished her career as the all-time leader in saves.

Longtime Olympian Ashleigh Johnson has catapulted her team to the top in Water Polo for years.

Johnson heads to Paris with the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team as they seek their third straight gold, after winning in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and in Tokyo in 2021.

Omari Jones: Boxing

Jones, 21, of Orlando, is one of four boxers representing the U.S. at the Paris Olympics, his first.

He turned in a silver medal performance at the 2021 Elite World Championships, his first international tournament ever.

Getty Images Lombardy , Italy - 7 March 2024; Mohamed Rachem of Belgium, right, in action against Omari Jones of USA during their Men's 71kg Round of 32 bout during day five at the Paris 2024 Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament at E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Erriyon Knighton: Track & Field

Sprinter Knighton, of Tampa, was initially a football wide receiver in high school, but switched to track when his coach recognised his potential for speed.

Knighton became the youngest male to represent the United States in track and field since 1964 when he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and eventually came in 4th in the 200m.

Now 20, Knighton heads to Paris with the world under-20 record for the 200m, a record previously held by Usain Bolt.

Getty Images EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 28: Erriyon Knighton competes in the men's 200 meter semi-final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda: Golf

Korda, of Bradenton, will be leading the U.S. Women's Golf Team to Paris as the No. 1 women's golfer in the world.

Korda, who turns 26 later this month, has racked up 14 wins on the LPGA Tour. She'll be in Paris defending her gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The top-ranked American golfer is tied for second after the first round of the women’s golf tournament.

Austin Krajicek: Tennis

The 34-year-old Krajicek, of Tampa, is returning to the Olympics in Paris after making his first appearance at the Tokyo Games, where he and partner Tennys Sandgren came in 4th in the men's doubles event.

Known as a doubles master, Krajicek has been ranked as high as world No. 1 in doubles by the ATP.

Getty Images PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 07: Austin Krajicek of Team USA plays a backhand in the doubles match against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini of Team Italy during day five of the ATP Cup Group Stage at RAC Arena on January 07, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky: Swimming

Ledecky, 27, is originally from Maryland but now trains in Gainesville at the University of Florida. She began swimming at age 6.

Ledecky is one of the best women swimmers of all time, with seven Olympic gold medals and three silver from three separate games dating back to 2012 in London.

She holds the women's 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyle world records.

Katie Ledecky made her fourth Olympic team after clinching a spot on Team USA in the women's 400m freestyle.

David Liebenberg: Sailing

Liebenberg, of West Palm Beach, will be participating in the Mixed Multihull - Narca 17 event in Paris with Sarah Newberry Moore.

Liebenberg was a member of the sailing team at Tufts University. He and Moore won a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 19: U.S. Olympian David Liebenberg tries on clothes during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Nike on July 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Noah Lyles: Track & Field

Gainesville's Lyles, who turned 27 this month, is returning to the Olympics after winning bronze in the 200m in Tokyo.

Lyles is a six-time World champion, including the 200m and 4×100m in 2019, the 200m in 2022, and the 100m, 200m, and 4×100m events in 2023.

Noah Lyles stormed to a U.S. Olympic Trials record in the men's 200m final and into his second Olympic 200m.

Caroline Marks: Surfing

The 22-year-old Marks was born in Boca Raton but grew up in Melbourne Beach, where the waves are better.

Marks started surfing competitively at age 8 and will be making her second Olympics appearance. She finished 4th in the shortboard at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Team USA surfer Caroline Marks advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Japan’s Mahina Maeda.

Djordje Mihailovic: Soccer

Mihailovic, of Jacksonville, will be making his first Olympics appearance in Paris. The 25-year-old has been a member of the U.S. National Team since 2019.

He currently plays for the Colorado Rapids of the MLS.

Getty Images BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JULY 16: Djordje Mihailovic warms up during USMNT U23 training on July 16, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images)

Victor Montalvo: Breaking

Kissimmee's Montalvo became the first American to qualify for the Olympics in the sport of breaking ahead of the Paris Games.

The 30-year-old, whose nickname is "B-boy Victor," won the 2023 World Championship title and was the World Games 2022 champion.

With breaking making its Olympic debut in Paris, Victor Montalvo shares how he is personally connected to the sport.

Sarah Newberry Moore: Sailing

Miami native Newberry Moore will be making her Olympics debut in Paris with Noah Liebenberg in the Mixed Multihull - Narca 17 event.

She started competing at age 12 when she joined her middle school sailing team as the only girl. She's now the top-ranked female multihull skipper in the U.S.

Miami native Sarah Newberry Moore has just punched her ticket to Paris on the U.S. Olympic sailing team.

Monae' Nichols: Track & Field

Nichols, from Winter Haven, is one of the top long jumpers in the U.S. and will be part of her first Olympics in Paris.

The 25-year-old, who attended Bethune–Cookman University before transferring to Texas Tech, finished third at the 2024 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships with a 6.73m distance in the long jump.

Getty Images GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 03: Silver medalist Monae' Nichols of Team United States poses for a photo after the Woman's Long Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 03, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Poe Pinson: Skateboarding

Fernandina Beach's Pinson started skating at just 4. Now 19, she's headed to her first Olympics in Paris.

Pinson competed in her first major contest in 2019 and has quickly become one of the country's top young skateboarders.

Getty Images SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 19: Poe Pinson of the United States competes during the Skateboarding Women's Street Final on day four of the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai on May 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Erika Reineke: Sailing

Reineke, of Fort Lauderdale, began sailing at age 8 at the Lauderdale Yacht Club and is heading to her first Olympics in Paris.

Reineke sailed at Boston College, and became the first person to win four singlehanded National Championships.

Olympians from South Florida — Sarah Newberry Moore and Erika Reineke — are using these final weeks leading up to the summer Olympics to fine-tune their skills to compete on the world stage. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Russell Robinson: Track & Field

Robinson, who was born in Windermere and attends the University of Miami, qualified for the Paris Olympics in the men’s triple jump.

The 23-year-old won the triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, and is the first UM track and field athlete to represent Team USA at the summer Olympics since T’erea Brown (400m hurdles) and Lauryn Williams (4x100m) competed at the 2012 London Games.

UM Hurricane Russell Robinson has punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics in the men's triple jump. NBC6's Giselle Espinales reports

Donald Scott: Track & Field

Triple jumper Scott, of Apopka, is returning to the Olympics in Paris after finishing 7th at Tokyo.

The 32-year-old had received a scholarship to play football at Eastern Michigan University but ended up joining the track team his freshman year.

Team USA’s Donald Scott, Will Claye and Chris Benard advanced in the men’s triple jump.

Dominique Stater: Sailing

Stater, a Miami native and University of Miami grad, is another first time Olympian heading to Paris.

The 23-year-old began kitesurfing at age 13 before transitioning to windsurfing. She previously won a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Getty Images MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Dominique Stater of USA in action on her Women’s iQFOiL Class board during a practice session ahead of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event at Marseille Marina on July 07, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Kristina Teachout: Taekwondo

Teachout, of Palm Bay, qualified for her first Olympics at age 18 and is one of four taekwondo athletes who will represent the U.S. in Paris.

Despite her young age, Teachout has already compiled an impressive resume, coming in 9th at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships and winning bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Getty Images Kristina Teachout, bronze medal, poses during the podium ceremony of the women's kyorugi -67kg final taekwondo event during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Contact Sports Centre of the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

Twanisha Terry: Track & Field

Terry, also known as "TeeTee," was born and raised in Miami, where she attended Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

A former sprinter at the University of Southern California, Terry, now 25, won two World Athletics Championships gold medals as part of the U.S. women's 4×100m relays at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Getty Images BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: August 26: Twanisha Terry of the United States celebrates The United States 4x 100m Relay team's gold medal win during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on August 26th, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Parker Valby: Track & Field

The 21-year-old Valby, of Tampa, has been a standout cross-country athlete for the University of Florida.

Valby has already had a pretty good year, winning gold in the 3000m and 5000m at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston, along with gold in the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene.

Getty Images EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 29: Parker Valby competes in the women's 10,000 meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dania Vizzi: Shooting

Vizzi, of Tampa, goes by the nickname "Shooterina" from her dancing background. She had been accepted to the prestigious Julliard Dance Intensive in New York but turned it down to focus on shooting.

The 29-year-old University of Florida grad won bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games and was named the 2022 Women’s Skeet World Champion. The Paris Olympics will be her first.

Getty Images US Dania Vizzi competes in the Women's Skeet Final of the Shooting competition during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games, at Las Palmas shooting range in Lima on August 2, 2019. (Photo by LUKA GONZALES / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUKA GONZALES/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Weyant: Swimming

The Paris Olympics will be the second for Weyant, of Sarasota, who won silver in the 400m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

Weyant, 22, started her collegiate career at the University of Virginia before transferring to the University of Florida.

Emma Weyant won the silver medal and U.S. teammate Hali Flickinger won the bronze in the women’s 400m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lily Williams: Cycling

The 30-year-old Williams, of Tallahassee, will be competing in her second Olympics. She won bronze in the women's Team Pursuit (4km) event in Tokyo.

Williams ran at Vanderbilt before switching to cycling in 2016 when she began working at a bicycle shop.