first alert weather

Scattered Showers, Wind Gusts Expected Sunday in South Florida

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Isaias has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, reaching maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory.

Nonetheless, a tropical storm warning is in place for Palm Beach County all the way up to Jacksonville, as the storm is expected to bring winds and rain during its path along Florida's coast. Keep updated with the NBC 6 First Alert Weather team here.

Local

Only in Florida 12 hours ago

Man Takes 9-Mile Ride on Hood of Tractor-Trailer on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

Miami-Dade County 20 hours ago

NC Fugitive Killed, Miami-Dade Officer Hit by Gunfire in Police-Involved Shooting

No advisories are in place for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but they are expected to see some scattered showers throughout the day. link for full forecast

Isaias could make landfall officially at some point, but it will most likely stay offshore as it hugs the coast.

Steve MacLaughlin has the latest updates on Isaias.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherPalm Beach Countytropical storm isaiasMiami-Dade and Broward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us