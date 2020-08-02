Scattered Showers, Wind Gusts Expected Sunday in South Florida

Isaias has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, reaching maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory.

Nonetheless, a tropical storm warning is in place for Palm Beach County all the way up to Jacksonville, as the storm is expected to bring winds and rain during its path along Florida's coast. Keep updated with the NBC 6 First Alert Weather team here.

No advisories are in place for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but they are expected to see some scattered showers throughout the day. link for full forecast

Isaias could make landfall officially at some point, but it will most likely stay offshore as it hugs the coast.

Steve MacLaughlin has the latest updates on Isaias.