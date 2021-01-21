covid-19 vaccine

Broward County Public Schools to Begin Vaccinating Employees Ages 65 and Older

Eligible teachers and school staff can get vaccinated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.

Broward County Public Schools employees ages 65 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, the district announced.

In collaboration with the Florida Department of Health in Broward, eligible teachers and school staff can get vaccinated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.

Eligible employees have received an email with details from the district. Employees must register by 9 a.m. on Friday. The vaccinations are for only employees and not spouses or family members.

"We're grateful to the Department of Health – Broward for partnering with our District to offer this opportunity to our older employees, as we continue to petition state and federal officials to recognize all teachers and school staff as essential employees who should be prioritized for vaccination," said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools also announced employees 65 and older will be able to receive the vaccine this weekend.

