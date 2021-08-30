Dept. of Education Withholds Broward, Alachua School Board Salaries Over Mask Mandates

The Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly salaries of school board members in Broward and Alachua counties over their mandatory mask mandates.

“We’re going to fight to protect parent’s rights to make health care decisions for their children. They know what is best for their children. What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so," Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a news release Monday. "Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow."

The school districts in Broward and Alachua counties have upheld their mandatory face mask policies for students and staff. The state says the districts are violating parental rights by not allowing children's legal guardians to decide whether they can opt out of the mask-wearing policy.

"The withholding of funds will continue monthly until each school board complies with state law and rule," the news release said.

On Friday, a judge ruled school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis' order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor's order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

