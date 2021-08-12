Four Broward Teachers Die From COVID-19: Union

The Broward Teachers Union confirmed Thursday that three teachers and a teacher's assistant have died from COVID-19 within the last two days.

Union president Anna Fusco said those teachers were on summer break when they got the virus.

Their colleagues learned of the sad news on Wednesday when teachers returned to the classroom to prepare for the kids to come to next week.

Fusco said at least three of the four were not vaccinated, but one had been recently cleared by a doctor to get the vaccine.

“It really hits because we've been in this conversation about masking up in schools; our own elected governor acting like masks are not necessary,” said Fusco.

She also told NBC 6 that there is a teacher assistant currently in the hospital battling COVID.

Just this week, the Broward County Public Schools board voted to require masks in school and defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates.

The sad news of these recent teacher deaths, Fusco says, just underscores the importance of that decision.

“It’s right here in our face. We know people. We're seeing it. We're feeling it. We're living it. You can’t say anything else than say this is real and we still all have to do our part to curb the spread,” said Fusco.