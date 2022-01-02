Miami Catholic Schools to Require Staff and Students to Wear Masks Again

The Archdiocese of Miami will again require students and staff to temporarily mask up indoors once classes begin Monday, Jan. 3.

The rule will require masks for employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement.

"As community transmission risk changes, the ADOM reserves the right to re-implement the requirement for mask usage in schools for those who are unvaccinated or for all persons regardless of vaccination status,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

"We do believe that our policy closely follows medical science," Superintendent Jim Rigg said.

The new rule takes place as Florida's COVID-19 cases have spiked and broken records over the holidays due to the omicron variant.

The mask opt-out options the Archdiocese had put in place based on vaccination status or parental request/consent have been suspended through Friday, Jan. 21.

Anyone who has experienced a close contact (as defined by CDC) where transmission may have occurred, and subsequently develops symptoms is to be isolated for a minimum of 10 days for resolution of symptoms.

