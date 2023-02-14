Scientists Ask Florida Residents to Report Nonnatives Lizards to Prevent Invasive Spread

Scientists urgently seek Florida residents to report nonnative lizards in order to prevent a massive spread in the state.

The species is named 'Brown Basilisk,' University of Florida scientists say this nonnative lizard is gaining ground across South and Central Florida while they need to gather more data to determine its status and potential impacts within the community.

Wildlife specialists with the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) depend on geographic information to determine this lizard’s potential impacts on the environment, wildlife and human health.

Experts ask residents to report when they spot them using their smartphones and the IveGot1 App.

This call to action goes out as National Invasive Species Awareness Week begins on February 20 to teach and raise awareness among the public on the Brown Basilisk, scientists said.