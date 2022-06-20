Search Continues for Gunman Who Shot 5 in Car in Miami

Police are still searching for a gunman who opened fire on a car in Miami over the weekend, leaving five people hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 near 22nd Avenue, about four miles from downtown Miami.

According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

Of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck by bullets. The five victims, who are between the ages of 16 and 21, were hospitalized but expected to be okay.

Miami Police spokesperson Kena Fallat said the investigation began when poloce received a call from inside the hospital.

"We received a call from Jackson Memorial Hospital that several victims had driven themselves to the hospital and they had been shot," Fallat said.

One young man who was in the car that was shot up said at least 20 rounds were fired at them. The man said he believes they were targeted.

"We don't know the motive behind the shooting, we are not discarding anything, it could very well be road rage, it could be maybe they knew each other," Fallat said.

Detectives at this point have more questions than answers but are hoping someone with information comes forward.

"I don't have a make or model, but I know someone out there must know something and we need the person or persons that may have caught a bit of what actually took place to call us," Fallat said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.