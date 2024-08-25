Search for gunman after 18-year-old father shot to death in Oakland Park driveway: BSO

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. near the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street, authorities said. The shooter ran up to the victim in the driveway of a home and shot him before running off, BSO confirmed.

Deputies found 18-year-old Ammon Watson in the driveway, who died at the scene, BSO said.

Cousins told NBC6 that Watson became a father this year, and described the 18-year-old as a "sweet person." They said he was heading out to a store when he was shot.

More information on a possible motive was not immediately available.

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating. Detectives are now turning to the public for help in finding the person responsible for Watson's death.

Anyone with information on Watson's murder should contact BSO Homicide Det. Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876 . Tipsters can also submit information through the SaferWatch app.

If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.