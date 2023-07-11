Search for gunman after skateboarder shot in Miami Gardens

Police were looking for a gunman who shot a person on a skateboard and then fled Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded at around 2:16 p.m. to the 16700 block of Northwest 16th Avenue, near the Palmetto Expressway, where they found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was riding on his skateboard when he got into an altercation with the shooter, who shot the victim and then fled in a white-colored vehicle, police said.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital. There was no information on his identity or condition.

Chopper 6 was above a second scene of officers that appeared to pull over a white vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.