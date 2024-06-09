Search for hit-and-run driver who killed teen in North Lauderdale

Investigators are searching for the driver who killed a teenager during a hit-and-run crash in North Lauderdale.

Mark Garrat, 16, was riding his bicycle on his way home from work near North State Road just after midnight Thursday when he was struck, police said.

Garrat's mother reportedly had his location, and after not hearing from her son, she went to search for him. She later found his body.

Detectives are now looking for the driver of a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Garrat's family with funeral expenses.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.