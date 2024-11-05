North Miami Beach

Search for man accused of armed sexual battery at massage parlor in North Miami Beach

Police said the man demanded sexual favors from an employee while armed with a box cutter.

North Miami Beach police are asking for help with identifying a man wanted for an armed sexual battery at a massage parlor.

Surveillance video from September 16 shows the man walking outside the massage parlor located at 85 NE 167 Street in North Miami Beach.

He eventually entered the business and was later seen running away after leaving through a back door.

While he was inside, police said he demanded sexual favors from an employee while armed with a box cutter.

Two employees were injured while trying to get away, police said.

The man police are searching for was seen wearing a gray shirt and cargo shorts with white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Miami Beach Police through Detective K. Aladin at (305) 949-5500 ext. 2528 or Kendrick.Aladin@nmbpd.org. You can remain anonymous.

