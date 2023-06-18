Bimini

Search suspended for South Florida diver missing in waters off Bimini since Friday

Ryan Proulx was last seen diving near a wreck a half-mile offshore.

By NBC6

WPTV-TV

Search efforts were suspended Sunday afternoon for a missing diver working in South Florida who had been missing in Bimini, Bahamas since Friday.

Ryan Proulx was last seen diving near a wreck a half-mile offshore. Friends said they had not been able to find him and his wife was helping in the search efforts.

On Thursday, he had departed with eight others on two boats from a marina in Palm Beach County.

The Bahamian Department of Defense was handling the search along with the United States Coast Guard Sector Seven, but called off the search Sunday.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the 31-year-old Proulx was from Connecticut, where he had been a police officer in East Hartford from 2017 to 2021, before becoming a boat captain in South Florida.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Proulx family,” Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer, said in a post on Twitter. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is one we never take likely.”

