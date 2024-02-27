Florida Keys

Search underway for couple who disappeared with yacht on Florida Keys-to-Bahamas trip

Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, 72 and 59, were last contacted on Feb. 21 while enroute to the Bahamas, officials said Tuesday

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a couple who disappeared with their yacht while on a trip from the Florida Keys to the Bahamas.

Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, 72 and 59, were last contacted on Feb. 21 while enroute to the Bahamas, officials said Tuesday.

The couple had departed the Florida Keys on the 42-foot yacht Irish Miss.

Anyone with information on the couple or the yacht is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-415-6800.

