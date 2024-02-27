Search underway for couple who disappeared with yacht on Florida Keys-to-Bahamas trip

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a couple who disappeared with their yacht while on a trip from the Florida Keys to the Bahamas.

Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, 72 and 59, were last contacted on Feb. 21 while enroute to the Bahamas, officials said Tuesday.

The couple had departed the Florida Keys on the 42-foot yacht Irish Miss.

#Breaking @USCG is searching for the operators of the 42-foot vessel, Irish Miss. ⁰⁰Vicki & Robert Bernhardt, 72 & 59, were last contacted on Feb. 21, while enroute from Florida Keys to Bahamas. If anyone has information please call District 7 command center @ 305-415-6800 #SAR pic.twitter.com/DvMJCMVZ4H — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 27, 2024

Anyone with information on the couple or the yacht is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-415-6800.