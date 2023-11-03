Miami

Search underway for man who went overboard on Miami-bound Norwegian cruise ship

Coast Guard searching for 41-year-old man who went overboard near the Bahamas

By Brian Hamacher

Getty Images

A search was underway after a man went overboard from a Norwegian cruise ship that was heading to Miami.

The incident happened early Friday morning as the Norwegian Pearl was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

A search was underway to find the passenger, a 41-year-old man, by the U.S. Coast Guard.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MiamiBahamasNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us