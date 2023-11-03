Search underway for man who went overboard on Miami-bound Norwegian cruise ship

A search was underway after a man went overboard from a Norwegian cruise ship that was heading to Miami.

The incident happened early Friday morning as the Norwegian Pearl was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

A search was underway to find the passenger, a 41-year-old man, by the U.S. Coast Guard.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement.