SeaWorld To Debut New Roller Coasters At Every US Theme Park in 2023

Every SeaWorld in the U.S. will debut new roller coasters in 2023, giving visitors thrills like they have never experienced.

The theme park announced Tuesday that each theme park will have a brand new, first-of-its-kind ride that will open to guests in the spring.

SeaWorld Orlando will open “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” that will give riders the feeling of catching major waves at 60 miles per standing on a surfboard.

“Riders will encounter the rush of hanging loose on a massive wave while in a standing position as the coaster sends them through several gnarly twists,” the theme park said in a press release.

Meanwhile, San Diego’s SeaWorld park will be getting “Artic Rescue,” allowing riders to straddle snowmobiles as they “race through the Arctic and experience three exhilarating launches, each faster than the last, at 34, 38 and 40 miles per hour.”

SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas will experience “Catapult Falls” with the world’s steepest flume drop.

“Angled at a staggering 53 degrees, the chute plummets riders into a watery splashdown at over 37 miles per hour,” SeaWorld officials described.

Thrill seekers with annual passes will be among the first to experience the new rides with exclusive ride times, park officials said.