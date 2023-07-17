Second arrest made in Miramar child abuse case — this time, for children's mother

After a man was arrested in a Miramar child abuse case, a second arrest was made — this time for the mother of those children.

The 39-year-old mother is now behind bars after the child abuse investigation led police to her home, where they say they found two handguns and a rifle.

Police say Daphne Brownlee let the children have access to multiple guns and one child was even able to bring a gun to a public place.

"The allegation stated that the juvenile listed had a firearm with a laser attachment on it," the detective wrote in Brownlee's affidavit. "It was unknown at the time if he was going to bring the firearm to school with him."

Brownlee was charged with four counts of child neglect stemming from incidents that Miramar police say happened in March and April.

“In a normal household, that would be bad enough," said the judge at Brownlee's bond court hearing. "But in a household with someone who is a convicted felon, who doesn’t have a legal right to be possessing firearms, that’s a slightly different perspective.”

The first arrest was made for the mother's partner, Ellon Clarke, who was accused of hitting the children with a stick and a rock.

Clarke was charged with child neglect and aggravated child abuse, but he bonded out last month.

Authorities say he beat the two children after he accused them of stealing his gun.

When police went to check on the children, they found three guns — none of which were locked up. One was even sitting in a hamper of dirty clothes with a round in the chamber, police said.

According to the affidavit, Brownlee’s home was also in “disarray,” but the children “did not appear to be malnourished.”

Police say there are serious safety concerns for the children. A notification has since been made to child protective investigations.