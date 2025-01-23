Miami high school security monitor arrested for lewd behavior with student: Police

A security monitor at a Miami high school was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of inappropriate behavior with a student, police said.

Johnathan Lee Coard, 35, was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, offenses against children by an authority figure, and contributing to delinquency/dependency of a child.

Johnathan Lee Coard

According to police, on Oct. 24, an officer arrived at Felix Varela Senior High School, located at 15255 Southwest 96th Street, after being informed that a security monitor was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

When the officer spoke with the school's principal, the report said, he said that multiple students reported that Coard would give a female victim multiple rides home.

During one of those rides, the report stated, Coard made inappropriate comments and told the the victim he would treat her better.

Students also reported that the victim was uncomfortable with Coard but she did not want to report him because she would lose her ride home and get Coard in trouble.

During their investigation, detectives interviewed several witnesses, who said Coard and the victim were close and that he flirted with her and even kissed her.

One witness said the victim showed them text messages of what Coard was texting her.

In one message, the report states, Coard apologized to the victim for making her feel uncomfortable after he kissed her.

Another witness told police that the reason why the victim and Coard were close was because he would give her money to buy alcohol and snacks.

Detectives were provided with a screen of a Cash App payment between the two.

After interviewing the victim, she told officers she did receive two rides home from Coard and that he made sexual advances toward her, and kissed her.

When Coard kissed the victim one time, she turned him down and got out of his vehicle, the report said.

During their second ride home, the victim said that Coard kept circling her neighborhood and told her that he did that because he wanted to spend more time with her.

She also claims that she confided in Coard because she would tell him her problems and he would provide money for food.

Since the victim's father signed a Miami-Dade consent form to search electronic media, the victim's phone was examined and revealed several phone calls and FaceTime calls between her and Coard.

The search also found text messages between the victim and her friends discussing the incident between her and Coax where she admitted being uncomfortable with his actions but did not want to get him untroubled.

Coard would then surrender himself at the Miami-Dade Schools Police building, where he was arrested.

M-DCPS released the following statement:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. A thorough investigation was conducted by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, resulting in his arrest, subsequent termination of his employment and preclusion from seeking future employment with the District. Conduct such as the one this individual is accused of will not be tolerated."



