See the moment YNW Melly blows a kiss during murder trial — and victim's mom reacts

Rapper YNW Melly — who is on trial for allegedly killing his two friends back in 2018 and covering it up as a drive-by shooting — is under fire for his actions in court that are making many cringe.

The "Murder on My Mind" singer — whose real name is Jamell Demons — has been seen smiling and laughing in court, but what's going viral was the moment where he appears to be praying and then blowing a kiss.

“He did it a couple times — that wasn’t his first time,” said Leondra Phillips, the mom of one of the victims, Christopher Phillips.

She called the kiss disrespectful.

“I walked out,” she said. “Because, I don’t.. what you praying for? You sitting there like you ain’t got no remorse. Like every time I walk in, you smiling. This ain’t the time for that. This is sad, this case is serious."

Phillips’ son, who was known as YNW Juvi, and Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sackchaser, were both shot and killed while in an SUV with Demons and Cortlen Henry back in October of 2018.

The victims' families say all four were close and that before the murder charges and that Demons was considered a best friend.

“This is somebody that we knew. It’s somebody that we loved. It’s somebody that we trusted. Like we watched (Demons) grow up,” said the victim’s aunt, Ashley Phillips. “So, this is a sad case. This is tragic, so we just praying for justice.”

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony on ballistics, but with no murder weapon, the prosecution will have to use other evidence to get a conviction. The trial continues Thursday morning.