‘About time for us to get justice': Murder victim's mother speaks out amid YNW Melly trial

The mother of one of the alleged murder victims of rapper YNW Melly is speaking out as the "Murder on My Mind" singer is on trial on accusations that he killed two of his friends in 2018.

“My firstborn,” said Leondra Phillips, the mom of Christopher Thomas Jr., who is known as YNW Juvi. “He was everything to us. And today we (are) here for his trial and it’s sad, you know, it’s hurtful.”

Her 19-year-old son was gunned down along with 21-year-old Anthony Williams, also known as YNW Sackchaser. Williams' mom was too emotional to talk Tuesday.

“We both is taking it hard,” Phillips said. “It’s been a long process it’s almost four years, going on five. I think it’s about time for us to get justice,” she said.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is facing two first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 26, 2018 killings.

“He (Demons) came to pick my son up that night and I never seen or heard from my son again,” Phillips said.

Investigators said the two victims were in an SUV with Demons and Cortlen Henry after leaving a studio session when they were shot and killed. Police said Demons and Henry claimed they were victims of a drive-by shooting. But prosecutors argued that Demons was the shooter and killed his friends from the backseat.

Now the evidence is being shown in court and it will be up to the jury to decide if Demons is responsible for these murders. Demons continues to claim he is innocent.

This case is among the first to be heard after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law lowering the threshold for a death sentence. Now only eight of the 12 jurors are required to recommend the death penalty.

Phillips said if Demons is found guilty, she wants him to be sentenced to death.