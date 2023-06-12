Trial begins for rapper YNW Melly in 2018 double murder in Miramar

The trial of a rising South Florida rapper accused of killing two other aspiring rappers nearly five years ago was underway Monday.

Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly, is facing two first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 26, 2018 killings of 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas in Miramar.

Opening statements were being delivered Monday. Prosecutors have said they'd be seeking the death penalty against Demons.

Demons, now 24, has pleaded not guilty.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly

Authorities said Demons and another man, Cortlen Henry, staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting after Demons allegedly shot and killed Williams and Thomas.

Thomas went by the stage name YNW Juvy while Williams was known as YNW Sakchaser.

YNW Melly's albums "We All Shine" and "Melly vs. Melvin" have been big hits, and the rapper has collaborated with fellow artists Kanye West and Kodak Black.