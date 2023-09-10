See which 3 of the most Instagram-famous U.S. streets are in Miami

It's official. Instagram loves Miami!

Wanderu has released a list of the top 20 most Instagram-famous streets in the United States and the Magic City did not come to play.

Miami took the first two spots on the list with two streets we all know and love: Ocean Drive and NW 2nd Avenue.

Ocean Drive is the most Instagrammed street posted over one million times, and NW 2nd Avenue comes in a close second, posted over 900,000 times.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The most common hashtags used are #oceandrive for Ocean Drive and #wynwoodwalls for NW 2nd Avenue.

Another iconic Miami street also made the cut.

Calle Ocho came in at number 16 with over 180,000 posts and the top hashtag #calleocho.

But how did Wanderu come up with their official ranking?

The travel search platform searched three hashtags for each famous street, accounting for hashtag variations. For example, #thestrip, #thevegasstrip, and #lasvegasstrip cumulatively represent The Strip's total posts.

Here's the complete ranking of streets with their top hashtags used: