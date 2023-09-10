Miami

See which 3 of the most Instagram-famous U.S. streets are in Miami

Miami took the first two spots on the list with two streets we all know and love.

By Gabi Rodriguez

It's official. Instagram loves Miami!

Wanderu has released a list of the top 20 most Instagram-famous streets in the United States and the Magic City did not come to play.

Miami took the first two spots on the list with two streets we all know and love: Ocean Drive and NW 2nd Avenue.

Ocean Drive is the most Instagrammed street posted over one million times, and NW 2nd Avenue comes in a close second, posted over 900,000 times.

The most common hashtags used are #oceandrive for Ocean Drive and #wynwoodwalls for NW 2nd Avenue.

Another iconic Miami street also made the cut.

Calle Ocho came in at number 16 with over 180,000 posts and the top hashtag #calleocho.

But how did Wanderu come up with their official ranking?

The travel search platform searched three hashtags for each famous street, accounting for hashtag variations. For example, #thestrip, #thevegasstrip, and #lasvegasstrip cumulatively represent The Strip's total posts.

Here's the complete ranking of streets with their top hashtags used:

  1. Ocean Drive (Miami, FL): #oceandrive
  2. NW 2nd Avenue (Miami, FL): #wynwoodwalls
  3. Bourbon Street (New Orleans, LA): #bourbonstreet
  4. Rodeo Drive (Los Angeles, CA): #rodeodrive
  5. The Strip (Las Vegas, NV): #thestrip
  6. Fifth Avenue (New York, NY): #fifthavenue
  7. Hollywood Boulevard (Los Angeles, CA): #hollywoodblvd
  8. Michigan Avenue (Chicago, IL): #michiganave
  9. Lombard Street (San Francisco, CA): #lombardstreet
  10. Melrose Avenue (Los Angeles, CA): #melroseavenue
  11. 6th Street (Austin, TX): #6thstreet
  12. Abbot Kinney Boulevard (Los Angeles, CA): #abbotkinney
  13. Alamo Square (Steiner Street) (San Francisco, CA): #paintedladies
  14. Beale Street (Memphis, TN): #bealestreet
  15. Newbury Street (Boston, MA): #newburystreet
  16. Calle Ocho (Miami, FL): #calleocho
  17. Santana Row (San Jose, CA): #santanarow
  18. Lake Shore Drive (Chicago, IL): #lakeshoredrive
  19. East Exchange Avenue (Fort Worth, TX): #fortworthstockyards
  20. Front Street (Sacramento, CA): #frontstreet

