Video shows semitruck overturned on U.S. 27 in NW Miami-Dade

Images show the crumpled bed of a semitruck just before 8 a.m. on the shoulder of the road with several items spilled out on the grass.

By Briana Trujillo

A truck appeared to have overturned in the area of northbound U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to aerial images and early reports from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reported the incident as a vehicle crash with injuries. One right lane was blocked.

More information on potential victims was not immediately available.

A tow truck appeared to have responded to the scene.

It was not clear how the truck crashed and rolled over.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

