Video shows semitruck overturned on U.S. 27 in NW Miami-Dade

A truck appeared to have overturned in the area of northbound U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to aerial images and early reports from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reported the incident as a vehicle crash with injuries. One right lane was blocked.
More information on potential victims was not immediately available.
Images show the crumpled bed of a semitruck just before 8 a.m. on the shoulder of the road with several items spilled out on the grass.
A tow truck appeared to have responded to the scene.
It was not clear how the truck crashed and rolled over.
