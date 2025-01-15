Serial wine thief repeatedly stole bottles from SW Miami-Dade BJ's: Police

A man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of wine from the same store in southwest Miami-Dade on multiple occasions has been arrested, police said.

Douglas Berdayes, 51, was arrested Tuesday on charges including retail theft, petty theft, attempting to use an antishoplifting inventory device, and resisting an officer without violence, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the thefts happened at the BJ's Wholesale Club at 7007 Southwest 117th Avenue and date back to at least November.

Miami-Dade Corrections Douglas Berdayes

On Nov. 13, Berdayes was caught on camera walking out of the store with multiple wine bottles valued at $365.35, the report said.

More wine bottles worth $649.12 were stolen on Dec. 5, and on Dec. 20, wine worth $580.72 was stolen.

On Dec. 26, more wine worth $300.15 was taken and on Dec. 30, wine worth $294.96 was stolen by the same suspect, the report said.

On Tuesday, police responded to a shoplifting call at the store and an officer responded and spotted Berdayes walking in the parking lot, the report said.

The officer ordered him to stop but he fled on foot to a nearby CVS, and while fleeing he placed wine bottles on the ground, the report said.

Berdayes was taken into custody and a BJ's loss prevention officer said he'd taken three wine bottles worth $237.97, removed security devices and walked out of the store, the report said.

The loss prevention officer said he was the same man in the previous thefts, the report said.

Berdayes was arrested and booked into jail. In court Wednesday, he was granted a $3,650 bond and ordered to stay away from the store.