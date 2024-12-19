Series of cold fronts to drop temps in South Florida. Here's when they'll arrive

In the wake of Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, a series of cold fronts will breeze through South Florida in the days ahead, drawing in cooler temperatures just in time for the first day of Winter.

While not the coldest air of the season, nor the year, a run of cooler-than-average days will hold firm through the weekend.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The first cold front Thursday afternoon will wring out the moisture and drop our humidity for the end of the week.

Friday will still be a seasonably warm day with highs of 80 degrees but lacking the recent elevated humidity.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

With drier air and northerly winds, Saturday morning’s temperatures will slip back into the mid-50s, rebounding to the lower 70s in the afternoon.

The passage of another front will re-enforce the cool pattern, sending lows into the 50s again for Sunday morning.

With sunny skies, Sunday afternoon’s highs will reach into the lower to mid-70s.

Thereafter, daily highs expected to stay in the mid-70s through Christmas as rain chances slowly increase for the holiday.