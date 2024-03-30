Setup for the Tortuga Music Festival will close major parking lot at Fort Lauderdale Beach

The annual Tortuga Music Festival is back in Fort Lauderdale and so are the lot closures and traffic advisories.

The music festival is set to take place from April 5th to April 7th and it has some of the biggest names in country, rock and roots performing for the three-day event.

According to a statement by the City of Fort Lauderdale, the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot is expected to be closed from public access as crews for the festival continue setting up. The set up for the festival initially began on March 18th.

Starting on March 29 to April 11th, The Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot will be closed completely for crews to set up and break down the festival, a traffic advisory said.

Motorist should expect delays on all barrier island roadways for all three days of the event, including the A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard and SE 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard, the statement said.

Officials also warn that there will be a short road closure for both northbound and southbound traffic from Harbor Drive to Southeast 5th street from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

According to city officials, there will be no designated event parking, and attendees are encouraged to use a rideshare service to the Water Taxi for transportation to and from the event.