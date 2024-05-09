Man dead after being shot in Wynwood parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in North Miami Avenue Thursday morning.

Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts at 3500 North Miami Avenue around 4:08 a.m. and found a man shot on scene.

The unidentified man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Miami Police didn’t provide any further information.

No information on the suspect or what caused the shooting was available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.