Several Injured After Car Crashes Into Miami Restaurant

Several people were hospitalized after a driver lost control of his car and crashed into a restaurant Friday in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue were dispatched after 6:30 p.m. to the Don Cameron Seafood and Grill, located at 501 NW 37th Avenue.

Firefighters found a black Nissan Altima inside the building and Good Samaritans assisting injured customers, fire officials said.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Nissan lost control of his vehicle, drove through a vacant lot, and sideswiped a parked car before slamming into the restaurant.

Firefighters treated several people from the restaurant, including two children who were passengers in the car.

The driver and three women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Police is investigating the crash.