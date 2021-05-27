Miami-Dade

Several Injured After Shooting Near Miami-Dade Casino

Several people were injured in a shooting Thursday near a casino in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. in the area near Casino Miami. Officers found 2-3 people with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Miami Police.

Fire rescue paramedics took them to hospitals, but their conditions were unknown.

The area of eastbound Okeechobee Road and westbound NW 36th Street was shut down for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

