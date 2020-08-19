Florida

Severe Weather Damages Buildings, Power Lines in Central Florida

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told news outlets that it wasn't immediately clear whether a tornado had touched down in DeLand

Storms damaged buildings, power lines and cars Tuesday afternoon in Florida, with weather officials trying to confirm a possible tornado.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told news outlets that it wasn't immediately clear whether a tornado had touched down in DeLand. Forecasters said they detected what looked like a tornado on the radar, but they would survey the area Wednesday to confirm it.

A tornado warning was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and residents were urged to take shelter immediately. No injuries were reported as of Tuesday night.

Shortly after the storm, DeLand officials posted photos of the damage on the city's official Twitterpage.

