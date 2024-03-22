Severe weather forces Ultra Music Festival to end early on Friday

Severe weather forced organizers to shut down Ultra Music Festival early on Friday night.

Organizers announced on social media that due to lighting and strong winds, the festival would be temporarily canceled. Festivalgoers were urged to calmly leave the park.

The announcement came as the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that covered Miami, including Bayfront Park, where Ultra is being held.

ULTRA ALERT

SEVERE WEATHER - LIGHTNING & STRONG WINDS. For your safety, Ultra Friday is temporarily shutting down. Please calmly leave the park now. pic.twitter.com/y5SF2NdiRC — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 23, 2024

A second round of severe weather moved into South Florida on Friday night and brought heavy rainfall, flooding and storms across the region.

An earlier round of rain didn't stop Ultra fans from showing up at Bayfront Park. But the severe weather delayed or canceled several big local events, including the Miami Open and the Youth Fair.

After a few overnight breaks, another round of storms may develop midday Saturday, but the worst of the rain is expected to clear up by 3 p.m.