Another round of severe weather on the way this evening in South Florida

Another round of severe weather is making its way toward South Florida and is expected to bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding and storms across the region on Friday evening.

Round one arrived this morning and is pushing out, but South Florida did see a Flood Advisory in Broward and a Tornado Warning around Islamorada. The break will be short-lived as we await the next, stronger line of storms that will take us through the evening.

Friday night will be stormy and windy with flooding rain anywhere and strong to severe storms, mainly south of Miami and especially in the Keys. The low is 67° and rain chances are at 100%.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Saturday evening.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Mar 22 @ 4 PM: A lull in heavy rainfall and perhaps even some occasional breaks of sunshine are possible over the next few hours as #RoundOne has departed our area.



However in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the second complex of showers and storms (#RoundTwo) is heading our way. pic.twitter.com/vaTnIIP8Lu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 22, 2024

In preparation for a busy weekend in South Florida with different events taking place in our cities, it looks like we’ll be in the crosshairs for active weather.

This is important to have in mind if you’re planning to attend an event such as Ultra, which is taking place at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami — an area that is not strange to flooding.

We will stay locked into this unstable air mass into Saturday, with periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

By the end of the day, things will look to clear out and we improve by the second half of the weekend.

Stay with NBC6 and the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to analyze the data and fine-tune the forecast.