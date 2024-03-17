Ultra Music Festival is coming to Miami. From kick off to the lineup, here's what to know

The Ultra Music Festival is officially returning to downtown Miami's Bayfront Park for three days of EDM acts from around the world.

The outdoor electronic music festival draws thousands of people to South Florida every year for the show-stopping headliners and overall Miami experience.

From line up to safety measures, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming festival:

When is the Ultra Music Festival?

The festival goes from Friday, March 22 until Sunday, March 24.

It will run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 1p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Who is set to perform?

There are countless artist slated to perform for this year's Ultra Music Festival.

Among them are Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Zed's Dead and many more.

Calvin Harris is also expected to appear, making this his first time back at the festival since 2013.

For the full lineup, click here.

How can I get tickets to the Ultra Music Festival?

If you want to attend the Ultra Music Festival, you can purchase 3-day general admission tickets or VIP tickets.

Tickets range in price based on the tier you choose, but you need to act fast because tickets sell out quickly.

For tickets, click here.

What is the Resistance Miami club residency?

Ultra’s Resistance residency is an underground techno and house concept at the M2 nightclub in South Beach.

The residency is the same weekend as the Ultra Music Festival and gives people a chance to hear some of the many talents that grace the stages at the festival.

Artists like Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Peggy Gou, Amelie Lens and Eric Prydz, are expected to perform.

This is the second time Resistance hosts a club residency outside of Ibiza.

For tickets, click here.

What safety measures will be in place at the Ultra Music Festival?

The Ultra Music Festival aims to keep the health, safety and well-being of fans, artists, and

staff as a top priority.

There will be a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting illicit drug use and possession. Narcotic laws will be strictly enforced and police officers will be working the event in an undercover capacity.

Eventgoers are urged to stay hydrated and first aid tents will be plainly visible and located throughout the event grounds to help anyone in need.

This year, there will be a limit on the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue.

Although festivalgoers are encouraged not to bring bags to the festival, the items outlined below are permissible:

Bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC, which do not exceed 13”x17” in size

One-gallon clear zip-top bag

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand either with or without a handle or strap is allowed

Hydration packs, which are NOT backpacks, will be allowed (Please refer to the image below)

“Fanny-pack(s)” or similar waist-packs will be allowed

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for medically required items after proper inspection

What type of ID do I need for the Ultra Music Festival?

If you are going to Ultra, you will need to show ID to enter. Below are the acceptable forms of identification for entry to the festival.