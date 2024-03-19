Miami Music Week 2024: see the events leading up to Ultra's grand finale

Miami Music Week (MMW) returns March 19 - 24, as one of world's most popular electronic music events.

2024 marks the 10th year and is set to feature some of the biggest names in the electronic dance music (EDM) industry.

Ultra itself will see 165,000 fans representing 90 countries, over the course of three days, according to the MMW website.

Miami-Dade Transit is offering extended services to help festival-goers get to Bayfront Park. On both Friday and Saturday, the Metromover and Metrorail will start at 5 a.m. and run through 2 a.m. the following morning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Sunday, services will end at midnight. Green and orange lines will run every 30 minutes between Earlington Heights and Dadeland South Stations.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pass through Miami for these events throughout the week, all leading up to its grand finale -- Ultra Music Festival.

Avoid the traffic rush to #Ultra2024 with one of our transportation partners! Ride with @gomiamidade, @gobrightline and @trirail to get you and from Bayfront Park efficiently and safely. Climate conscious, group transit options like this are also Mission: Home approved! pic.twitter.com/Ou4gdq9hJU — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 14, 2024

There will also be traffic disruptions over the weekend. All southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be diverted west on NE 6 Street and can continue south on SE 2nd Avenue. Southbound traffic is urged to use NE 2 Avenue and Miami Avenue.

There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from 6th Street to SW 1st Street.

These are some of the events taking place:

Tuesday

'Cloonee presents Hellbent' takes place at Space Miami Tuesday, beginning at 11 p.m. It will feature Andrea Oliva, Andruss, Cloonee, Mason Collective and Sosa. Pricing starts at $40.

No Sugar Added Miami is happening at Hyde Beach beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Entry is free before 7:30 p.m. It will feature Alex Wanna, Nala, Nico De Andrea, Notre Dame, Skatman and more.

Wednesday

Black Coffee will be live at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday. The event begins at 10 p.m. with tickets starting at $50.

The first day of Afterlife Miami at Miami Marine Stadium begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It will feature Adam Sellouk, Anyma, CamelPhat, Mathame, and Tale Of Us. Tickets start at $77.

The Hideout Miami kicks off at noon on Wednesday at the Clevelander Hotel. Entry starts as low as $15. Artists include Bautista, Blanco, Draxx and more.

Thursday

Popular EDM artist Tiesto will be performing at LIV Nightclub on Thursday around 11:30 p.m. Pricing for this event starts at $90.

NITTI will perform at MANA Wynwood 320 on Thursday, around 9 p.m. Pricing starts at $40.

Friday

David Guetta at LIV happens Friday at 11:30 p.m. Tickets to see the EDM icon start at $115.

Cheat Codes & Friends will take place Friday at Electric Lady. Cheat Codes will be joined by Sigala, Bassjackers and Leondis. The event begins at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $30.

Friday also kicks off the first day of the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park, running from 4 p.m. through 12 a.m. Pricing starts at $399. It will feature Alan Walker, Tiesto, 3LAU and more.

Set times for #Ultra2024 are here! What's your schedule looking like? pic.twitter.com/mLVhgi7z9j — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 18, 2024

Saturday

Illenium is set to perform at Surfcomber on Saturday. The event starts at 12 p.m and tickets start at $50. He will be joined by Arty, Bonnie X Clyde, Bynx and others.

Slave to the Rhythm happens at Pier 5 and entry is free. It starts at 3 p.m. featuring Barbossa, Bebbo and more.

Day two of Ultra also kicks off Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. -- featuring several performers including David Guetta and Steve Aoki.

Sunday

Sunday marks the grand finale of Miami Music Week with the last day of Ultra featuring EDM legend Calvin Harris as well as Afrojack and more. It runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Louis the Child will perform at Oasis Wynwood on Sunday at 8 p.m. Daniel Allan, Jai Wolf and others will be there as well. Pricing starts at $40.

Miami Music Week's website has the full list of events throughout the week.