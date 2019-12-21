Sewer Line Ruptures in Himmarshee Canal

Dive teams and city officials are responding to a sewer line break underneath a canal in another Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to a notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the sewer line ruptured in the Himmarshee Canal at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast 2nd Street.

A force underneath the canal caused the rupture, according to the notice.

This is the third time a sewer main has broken in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood over the last two weeks.

Just a few miles south, the Rio Vista neighborhood is dealing with its second sewer line rupture in the last week, which has spilled gallons of sewage onto the streets.

Officials have not confirmed whether the two ruptures are related.