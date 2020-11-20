Sex Shop Closed After Raising Controversy on Major Fort Lauderdale Roadway

An adult toy store on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale opened Monday, but by Thursday afternoon it was closed after being shut down by the city.

The citation against Oceanview Adult Toys and More accuses it of “making false affidavits or statements to procure (a) business tax receipt.” City officials say the corner near Las Olas and A-1-A is not zoned for such a store.

Tattoos parlors and bars are permitted. But a store selling lingerie, short shorts and sex toys is not allowed. Windows coverings prevented the public from looking in. Had they though, some may have been taken aback at the sight of a wall covered with female sexual aids.

“I think it’s a little strange having it around this area, it’s inappropriate,” said Victor Senofonte, who lives in a high rise across the street from the now shuttered store. “It’s offensive, there are a lot of older people in these buildings.”

The city’s mayor agrees.

“When they applied for their business license, this is not what they had disclosed to us originally. So, we gave them a business license and then when they opened an adult toy store, we realized that it was a violation of our zoning law,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Thursday afternoon, after receiving the citation, a worker removed the signs from the building’s facade and pulled the mannequins out of the windows.

Despite the risqué nature of the store, some hardly noticed.

“First of all, I did not know it was there until you told me,” said resident Virginia Dill. “This is a honkytonk area in my mind, it always will be so, no, it doesn’t offend me.”