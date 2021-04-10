Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy Fired After Battering Detainee in Monroe County

A Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy assigned to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island was fired Thursday after picking up and slamming a detainee to the ground.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay fired 21-year-old Jacarius John Rahming after learning of the incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rahming has since been criminally charged with battery.

“I will not tolerate abusive behavior and demand everyone under my command act professionally at all times,” said Sheriff Ramsay. “I will always be transparent with the public, when it comes to the good as well as the bad. I want you to hear it from me first.”

The detainee was not seriously injured in the incident.