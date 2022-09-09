‘She's My Rock': Tourist Searches for Blind Dog Taken During North Miami Carjacking

A tourist is in anguish after her friend was carjacked Thursday night with her beloved dog inside.

Valentina, who is visiting from Canada, says a friend was dropping her off at a home in North Miami when a few moments after she got out of the car, she said two men carjacked her friend and threw her out of the vehicle.

“We start yelling for help,” Valentina said.

She said the suspects sped off with their purses, cash, and her dog Tina, who’s also blind, still inside the car.

“I run to the sidewalk,” she said. “I saw the car drive away. What I was looking for is, are they gonna open the door and let my dog out? But they didn’t.”

She says Tina is more than a pet, but an emotional support dog.

“She saw me through losing my mother and my brother,” Valentina said. “This dog is my everything. She’s my daughter. She’s my baby. She’s my rock.”

Valentina says she’s confident she’ll get her back and says the thought of something happening to her is too much to bear.

“I’m completely heartbroken,” she said.

Tina, a Shiba Inu, was last seen wearing a red harness that says "blind dog" on both sides.

The vehicle that she was in is a black 2017 Nissan Versa with Florida tag JMVE50.

Anyone with information should call North Miami Police at (305) 891-0294.