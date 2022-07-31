shooting

Shooting During Brawl in Downtown Orlando Wounds Seven

By Associated Press

NBC10Philadelphia

Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingFloridaOrlando
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us