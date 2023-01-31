Shooting in Golden Glades Leaves 2 Injured

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Golden Glades, officials said.

The shooting stemmed from an assault that happened underneath an overpass near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, according to fire rescue officials.

A resident in the area said he heard multiple gunshots.

The victims were hospitalized. The severity of their injuries was not clear.

Information on victims or a shooter was not available.

