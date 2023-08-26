South Florida

Shooting in luxury apartments in Edgewater leaves one person injured

Video from Only in Dade shows heavy police presence at the Bay Parc Condominium in Edgewater.

Police are investigating a possible shooting at the Bay Parc condominium in Edgewater after a man, possibly in his 20's, walked himself into a hospital with a possible gunshot wound.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting happened at 1756 North Bayshore Drive near Margaret Pace Park.

Video from Only in Dade shows heavy police presence in the area and the street blocked off.

Detectives are working on verifying the circumstances surrounding exactly led up to this shooting and the investigation ongoing.

