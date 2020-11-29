Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Shooting Incident in Northwest Miami Leaves Three Injured: Police

By NBC 6

A shooting incident in Northwest Miami left three people injured late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 4th Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and are in stable condition.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

